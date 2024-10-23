Cold planting campaign continues in Pedro Betancourt (+audios) .

With the strengthening of agricultural production and local self-sufficiency as its main premises, the cold planting campaign is progressing in Pedro Betancourt municipality.

With the strengthening of agricultural production and local self-sufficiency as its main premises, the cold planting campaign is advancing in Pedro Betancourt municipality. The initiative integrates the multiple efforts of the highest national leadership to boost the agricultural industry, while reducing dependence on food imports and thus enhancing the sustainable development of the island.

This was reported to our radio station by Oslay Díaz Pagés, deputy mayor of Food in the Betancourt territory:

In this context, Díaz Pagés also highlighted the benefits that will bring to the town the implementation of rabbit, sheep and swine multiplication projects that, in correspondence with the municipal development strategy to advance in the economic-social order, will become an incentive to increase production in the food sphere and agro-industrial development.

Although the will of the highest political and governmental authorities, as well as the representatives of the Betancourt agri-food sector remains in terms of the optimal materialization of the cold planting campaign in the municipality, there are not few challenges that, given the complex economic situation that the country is going through, have to be faced.

Jorge Villena Pumariega, vice-president of Cooperativa de Crédito y Servicios Victoria de Girón, said:

Villena Pumariega also meant that despite this difficult scenario, the entity, stimulated on dissimilar occasions by its results in terms of livestock, various crops and food production and marketing, overcomes these vicissitudes with no few strategies and alternatives:

On the cold planting campaign and its reception in the Credit and Services Cooperative Juan de Mata Reyes, its president, Heliodoro Ocampo Avila, specified:

Undoubtedly, the use of science, innovation and knowledge management, as well as the use of agro-ecological technologies and the application of the law of food sovereignty and nutritional education are the most pressing solutions to raise yields, substitute imports, recover from the current harsh economic context and, mainly, satisfy the consumption of the population.

Photos by Royslán Cámbara Sosa, first secretary of the Party in Pedro Betancourt territory.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.