At the Museum of Art, the universality of Fidel’s legacy.

The tribute to the Commander in Chief, on the 98th anniversary of his birth, and to the universal culture promoted by the Revolution, were the motivations for the «A Different Saturday» peña, which under the leadership of the poet and oral storyteller Loreley Rebull, was held at the Lorenzo Padilla Art Museum in the city of Matanzas.

This monthly space of the museum, opened with the words of the director of that institution, Raul Molina, who meant the relevance of the birth of Fidel, for his Marti’s position and deep thinking about what culture represents for national integrity.

Loreley Rebull, with her proverbial charisma, invited those present to enjoy a program that revered our traditions, the roots of the people of Matanzas and part of the universal movement, in this event inspired by music and poetry.

The string quartet Gama, under the direction of Indira Ramos Matalón, performed the anthological boleros «Como fue» by Ernesto Duarte, «Dos gardenias» by Isolina Carrillo and «Veinte años» by María Teresa Vera.

The birthdays of Clarita Martínez, of the executive of the Casal Catalán de Matanzas «Gener y Guiteras» and of the poet Cecilia Soto, who offered to the public two of her poems: «Lluvia» and «Confesión», besides remembering the recently disappeared decimist Magaly Fariñas, reading her verses entitled «Trasmutación».

It was a pleasant surprise to hear the melodious voice of Ariadnne Vidal, director of the choral group Armonía, as a singer, accompanied by the versatile Mario Guerrero, a master of the guitar, as well as to appreciate the artist Jesús Fernando Martínez León, declaiming the poem «Qué suerte he tenido de vivir», by the Argentine Alberto Cortés.

These were moments that Loreley considered to offer a selection of his poetic works together with María Elena Bayón, with her texts «El nuevo día» and «Amanece el San Juan», to give rise to the presentation of three books by Ediciones Aldabón, by its director, the poet Daniel Cruz, entitled «La culpa es de Michel Jackson», by Daneris Fernández Fonseca, winner of the 2023 City Foundation Award, and the notebooks «Cuentos viejos», by María Elena Llana and «Cuentos nuevos que parecen antiguos», by Luis Caissés.

In remembrance of the origins of the city, described as «the most Catalan of Cuba», memorable moments of its establishment were recalled by members of the Casal Catalán, in the words of Arístides Ramos Rusinyol, who highlighted, among other actions, the rescue of the first baptismal font that existed in this territory, built in Spain in 1675 and placed in the Hermitage of Monserrate, in the 70s of the 19th century, which was later moved to the Church of Our Lady of Charity, in the heights of the city, where it is preserved in perfect condition.

The closing was described as «classic», when the young violinist Jorge Brian Blanco, member of the José White Camerata, interpreted two highly complex pieces: «Partita #2» by Juan Sebastián Bach and especially «Caprice #1» by Niccolo Paganini, as the young artist captivated the rebellious spirit of the Italian composer.

A cozy encounter with the arts at the Lorenzo Padilla Museum, in remembrance of the birth of the Commander in Chief in the midst of the universality of our culture.

Written by María Elena Bayón.