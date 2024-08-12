Documentary tribute to the 30th anniversary of Teatro de las Estaciones presented (+audio)

Throughout its seven episodes, it shows multiple testimonies of the first actors of the group and opinions of specialized critics about its cultural journey, as well as internal experiences and other behind-the-scenes scenes.

The Sauto Theater, a National Monument, hosted the presentation of the documentary «Retablo de sol y luna», a work that pays tribute to Teatro de las Estaciones on its thirtieth anniversary of artistic life.

The material, scripted and directed by filmmakers Isabel Cristina López and Jorge Ricardo Ramírez, aims to show the work and contributions of «Las Estaciones» to Cuban culture, while extolling the professionalism and richness of this emblematic international exponent of children’s theater.

Throughout its seven episodes, it shows multiple testimonies of the first actors of the group and opinions of specialized critics on its cultural journey, as well as internal experiences and other behind-the-scenes scenes.

Likewise, the audiovisual brings together dissimilar perspectives of consecrated and professional performers, who have become continuators of puppet theater on the Antillean stage, while, from an attractive and moving vision, it celebrates the transcendental history of the creative duo and imprint of Rubén Darío Salazar and Zenén Calero Medina and their growing passion for the stage.

Founded in 1994, «Las Estaciones» has established itself as one of the most versatile and important groups of the Cuban theatrical movement, leaving a mark for the artistic diversity of its repertoire and its full rescue of the puppetry dramaturgy, which has earned it wide national and foreign support.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.