Atenas Rock continues with excellent proposals in the city of Matanzas (+audio and photos).

An exhibition of photographs «sui generis» served to inaugurate in Matanzas the 25th edition of the Atenas Rock Festival. The exhibition shows moments of the event in previous years, captured by professionals or amateurs. Also highlighted, as part of the proposal, were live actions of body painting, in charge of the artist Alexis Plasencia.

The variety shown in the program of Atenas Rock this 2024 in terms of new proposals linked to different artistic manifestations and guests seeks to conquer new audiences.

During the opening day, the film A Night with the Rolling Stones was also screened at the Velasco cinema, with the participation of its director, audiovisual producer Patricia Ramos.

The night ended with a concert, preceded by a meeting between guitarists. The proposals of Atenas Rock continued during the second day with the traditional tattoo exhibition in the gallery, evening concerts, competitions and the theoretical event.

A new opportunity will be available today for those interested in seeing the film A Night with the Rolling Stones, by Patricia Ramos. The evening concerts will continue at the Patio Colonial, headquarters of the Hermanos Saíz Association, where other activities will be held, and the evening performances by guest bands at the Plaza Entre Puentes.

Photos by Félix González.

Written by Jessica Mesa.