Matanzas is already in summer mode (+audio).

Summer 2024 officially started today in parks, squares and cultural institutions in the thirteen municipalities and communities of Matanzas.

In the provincial capital, activities for children and young people took place with the performance of clowns in the Parque de la Libertad and several proposals in the areas of the Viaducto throughout the day, involving the scenic groups of the territory, socio-cultural projects and amateur artists.

Matanzas writers gathered at La Rueda Park during the Book Saturday, which initiated the summer readings. The presentation of the text Todo lo demás es humo. Writers speak, by journalist, writer, researcher and editor Norge Céspedes, by Amarilys Ribot.

The journalist, researcher and editor also valued that this is a very choral work that brings together the voices of several authors from different generations and styles.

As a fresco of the literature of Matanzas, the author catalogued this book of interviews who took the opportunity to thank the twelve writers present in these pages, the Provincial Center of the Book and Literature, the directions of Culture and Matanzas Editions.

During the meeting, attendees remembered the 180th anniversary of the execution of the poet Gabriel de la Concepción Valdés. The artists of the Concilio de las Aguas project read Plácido’s poems, while Olga Margarita Muñoz and Mario Guerrero dedicated their music to him. The Atenas Brass Ensemble, under the direction of Dairon Jiménez, also took part.

Likewise, the Atenas Rock Festival continues in the city of Matanzas, whose closing will take place tonight when, simultaneously, in the Plaza del Tenis will be the provincial Festival de Ruedas de Casino, enlivened by the orchestra Adalberto Alvarez y su son and in the Casa de Cultura Bonifacio Byrne, Acierto Juvenil invites to a danzonero dance.

On Sunday there will be a concert by the Miguel Failde Orchestra at 5:00 p.m. at the Parque de la Libertad, a group that will be touring several municipalities at the end of the vacations.

Matanzas will be in Summer Mode until August 31st. More than a thousand actions make up the extensive program organized by the cultural departments throughout the province, which combine different artistic manifestations with options for the diversity of audiences and in which amateur artists and the José Martí Art Instructors Brigades will be the protagonists.

During the months of July and August, the 17 artistic brigades of the province will also offer around 480 activities in popular councils and neighborhoods in transformation throughout Matanzas.

Among the motivations that distinguish the summer season are the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Teatro de las Estaciones, the centenary of the Lira Matancera and the 170th anniversary of the birth of the patriot Juan Gualberto Gómez.

Written by Jessica Mesa.