«Attention to the first level of the organizations is Fundamental» (+audios).

«Attention to the grassroots is fundamental», so stressed the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, during the evaluation of the strategy of Unión de Reyes municipality to advance in the economic-social, political and ideological order.

Precisely, one of the deficiencies of this territory is the disconnection of the cadres with the base, as well as the dissatisfaction with the work of the mass organizations.

That is why the Cuban leader insisted on strengthening the structures and the link as a guarantee of a better functioning of the entities, the community and the municipality. He also called for special attention to the members of the Young Communists League.

In the exchange, it was explained that the municipality of Unión de Reyes is in surplus, however, there are still excessive payments from state entities to non-state entities, unnecessary expenses in the budget, pressing fines and high levels of accounts payable.

At the meeting, the President discussed banking penetration, its importance in reducing inflation, as well as Resolution 93 of the Ministry of Domestic Trade, that all payment options be offered to consumers and that their right to choose the one that best suits their needs be respected.

Another important point was the distortions and high prices. The President insisted on immediately putting in order the relations between the state and non-state sectors and stressed that this is a complement to the Cuban economy that pays taxes and must be developed within legality.

In addition, control measures should be strengthened from Finance and Prices and the National Tax Administration Office to curb abusive prices, a claim of the citizens. He also called for strengthening and reviewing local development projects, their purpose and eliminating irregularities, since many of them, instead of contributing to local development, are the cradle of illegalities and tax evasion.

In economic terms, 225 hectares have been given in usufruct; eleven centers have self-consumption and comply with rustic crops such as cassava and bananas. However, milk and meat production is not being met as a result of the lack of control, the decrease in births, the decrease in mass and the increase in crimes against large livestock.

Unión de Reyes is the fifth municipality in the province of Matanzas to be visited by the Cuban President so far this year, as part of his work agenda.

Photo by Yaudel Rodríguez Vento

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.