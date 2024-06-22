Cuban President visits the municipality of Unión de Reyes (+photos and audio).

Evaluation of the strategy of the municipality of Unión de Reyes to advance in the economic-social, political and ideological order.

Likewise, the Cuban President toured the newly created municipal Agricultural and Livestock Enterprise of Unión de Reyes, and was interested in the progress of the economic and productive indicators, in which he highlighted the 79 percent completion of the spring campaign, the more than one thousand hectares of rustic crops destined for the municipality’s self-sufficiency and the increase of the 40 hectares of bananas that will be produced to feed the people.

Dunia Bermúdez.

The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez visited the Octavio de la Concepción polyclinic, located in the municipality of Unión de Reyes, as part of his governmental visit to the province of Matanzas.

Its director, Yenia Ruiz Zamora, informed that 18,502 people from the Popular Councils of Alacranes, Puerto Rico, Bermejas, San Antonio de Cabezas and Plan Turquino are treated there. The institution, located in Alacranes, also has emergency and urgency services, on-call staff, electrocardiogram and x-ray services with digital technology, ultrasound, diabetic foot treatment, clinical laboratory, stomatology, vaccination, rehabilitation room, optometry, ozone therapy and a home for grandparents.

Precisely, one of the new services is the x-ray with digital technology, which has benefited more than 1,262 patients and 405 emergencies. The polyclinic has 42 pregnant women and 100 infants and is attended by the Unidad Básica de Producción Cooperativa Quinto Congreso.

Yunielis Moliner

#Radio26. Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, visited a neighborhood undergoing transformation in the Juan Gualberto Gómez Popular Council, in the Matanzas municipality of Unión de Reyes where he verified the repair of the Félix Ricardo López elementary school and the House of Culture and exchanged with a representation of the 540 residents of the place.

The First Secretary of the Party arrived this Saturday to the 23rd district of the Juan Gualberto Gómez Popular Council.

The president toured the main artery where he verified the resuscitation actions that are being carried out in the demarcation.

He also exchanged with the inhabitants and learned about the history of the land of great poets. He also learned about the progress of the neighborhood’s transformation.

On the other hand, he urged to work with unity with the youngest, who represent the future of our country.

The President thanked the residents for their presence and urged them to maintain cleanliness and identification with the neighborhood.

Dunia Bermúdez and Roxana Valdés