Award granted to oral storyteller «Mamita» de León.

Writer and stage artist Leonides «Mamita» de León won an award for her artistic career at the 15th Diez de Octubre International Oral Narration Encounter. Cuenta el Municipio de los Cuentos, staged in Havana and dedicated on this occasion to Francisco Garzon Cespedes and farmers traditions.

The prestigious event won this year the Ibero-American Shaman Award and counted with the participation of artists from Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and the United States, in addition to a wide representation of talents from several provinces of the country.

The Advanced Qualification Workshop for oral storytellers, sponsored by the Félix Varela Improvement Center of the Ministry of Education and led by Professor Elvia Pérez, as well as the presence of the creators in Havana’s halls, schools, museums, public libraries and squares, stood out in the meeting.

They say that narrators speak of animals, plants or inanimate objects or of fantasy, mystery, tragedy or humor. A song can be heard, a whisper or a dance may appear, but it will always be plausible and the magical existence of the narrator on stage will be trapped to the end.

Member of the team of the Presidency of the UNEAC in Matanzas for the attention to the creators of the province, the artist «Mamita» de León is distinguished by her charismatic interpretation of diverse narrative styles. It was announced that she is invited to the 14th International Meeting «Cuentos para una añeja ciudad», to be held from July 17th to 22nd in the capital of the country.

Written by María Elena Bayón.