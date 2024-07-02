Party, art and sports in Matanzas (+audios).

The 60th National School Games are already a reality, involving 33 disciplines, twelve youth and one pioneer, and gathering six thousand 594 athletes and nine thousand 401 participants in general.

Panoramic view of the swimming pool of the EIDE Luis Augusto Turcios Lima, venue of the artistic swimming competitions in both sexes.

The 60th National School Games are already a reality in Cuba as the main quarry of the sports movement, which involves 33 disciplines, twelve youth and one pioneer, and brings together six thousand 594 athletes and nine thousand 401 participants in general.

Matanzas participates with more than 400 athletes and coaches in 30 disciplines and hosts in the Luis Augusto Turcios Lima School of Sports Initiation (EIDE) the volleyball, diving and artistic swimming competitors in both sexes.

For the 60th edition of the Games, as part of the fulfillment of the 65×60 Equal to Fidel plan, 39 sports facilities in the country were remodeled, which are suitable and endorsed for the competition.

Jorge Luis Gándara, director of Sports in Matanzas, praised the efforts to revive the EIDE Turcios Lima, which included transformations in the swimming pool complex, the small board, dormitories and outdoor areas.

Gándara ratified that the commitment of the territory is to surpass the third place for medals and the sixth place for points in the last edition of the event, based on the preparation of the athletes and the work of their coaches.

Ariel Saínz Rodríguez, vice-president of Inder, arrived to talk to the athletes and coaches, who highlighted the effort to guarantee food and living conditions inside the sports villages.

Ariel Saínz Rodríguez, INDER Vice President

Saínz Rodríguez assured that:

…ONLINE AUDIO

Along with the country’s delegations present in the pool of the EIDE Turcios Lima sharing routines with their coaches and athletes, the National Commissioner of artistic swimming, Vivian Segura Pascual, offered statements about the event:

…ONLINE AUDIO

With two children from the Havana teams talked Radio 26:

…ONLINE AUDIO

The road ahead is young, but Matanzas enjoys a good start in the ranking by provinces in the 60th National School Games in several disciplines, such as weightlifting and fencing.

The road ahead is young, but Matanzas enjoys a good start in the ranking by provinces in the 60th National School Games in several disciplines, such as weightlifting and fencing.

The following are the provinces occupying the podium in the already concluded sports:

. Field Hockey: Las Tunas, Ciego de Avila and Sancti Spiritus.

. Skating: Mayabeque, Cienfuegos and Artemisa.

. Pentathlon: Granma, Holguín and Havana.

. Tennis: Havana, Villa Clara and Holguín.

. Karate: Havana, Villa Clara and Santiago de Cuba.

. Weightlifting: Villa Clara, Matanzas and Granma.

. Fencing: Cienfuegos, Santiago de Cuba and Matanzas.

(Taken from Jit)

Photos by the author

Written by Odalis Oriol Miranda.