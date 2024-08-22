Blue Diamond Hotels in Varadero win worldwide awards.

Several facilities of the international company Blue Diamond Resorts, in Varadero, won the prestigious Traveler’s Choice 2024 Best of the Best award, granted by the travel website Tripadvisor.

Mystique Casa Perla and Royalton Hicacos were among the seven award-winning properties in the country, where Mystique Trinidad by Royalton, Royalton Cayo Santa María, Royalton Habana, Memories Jibacoa and Starfish Cayo Santa María also ranked.

In the case of Mystique Casa Perla, it was honored with the ninth position among Small & Boutique hotels worldwide. It also occupies the prestigious first position among small and boutique hotels in the region.

Recognized for the optimization of its services, Royalton Hicacos is ranked as the 21st all-inclusive resort in the Caribbean, which confirms its outstanding performance in recent years.

According to the note released by Blue Diamond Resorts, nine other hotels in the region have also been recognized in the Travelers Choice 2024 Best Experience awards: Memories Resorts & Spa, Sanctuary at Grand Memories and Starfish Resorts.

For the famed Playa Azul, Sanctuary at Grand Memories Varadero, Starfish Las Palmas and Starfish Cuatro Palmas won, the latter two among the ten most preferred facilities among the 53 existing in Cuba’s main sun and beach destination.

Tripadvisor awards the Best of the Best Traveler’s Choice award to those hotels that have received an exceptional number of outstanding reviews and opinions from its community over a twelve-month period.

Each winner passes rigorous evaluations to meet strict standards of trust and safety, so much so that only less than one percent of Tripadvisor’s eight million profiles receive this recognition, signifying the highest level of hospitality excellence.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.