Book Fair concluded in Matanzas (+photos).

In the San Severino Castle, Museum of the Slave Route, took place last Sunday afternoon the closing ceremony of the 33rd Book Fair which, in Matanzas, was dedicated to the 40th anniversary of Vigía Editions and to Ulises Rodríguez Febles.

During the meeting, enlivened by the legendary Muñequitos de Matanzas, the work of Matanzas publishers and guests was praised, with special mention to Caminos, belonging to the Martin Luther King Center, booksellers, writers and the organizing committee.

Special recognition was given by Efraím Pérez Izquierdo, head of the provincial Book and Literature Center, who announced that around 5 million pesos worth of books were sold and highlighted among the strengths of the most important literary event on Matanzas soil the presence of the People’s Library, with the reprinting of 64 titles, including literary classics of different genres and authors, an option for which the writers and readers were grateful.

The closing of the Fair reserved a moment for the presentation to playwright, storyteller and critic Ulises Rodriguez Febres, of the Aldabon distinction, which in the morning was awarded for the first time to Virgilio Lopez Lemus.



Although the Book Fair lacked the vitality it exhibited in previous editions in terms of titles and activities, on the one hand due to the existing crisis in Cuba in the printing of texts and on the other hand caused by the complex national electro-energetic situation, it included proposals of different artistic manifestations that, along with books, aimed to offer moments of recreation and spiritual growth to audiences of all ages.

Written by Jessica Mesa.