Young researchers are recognized at the University of Matanzas.

In a ceremony presided over by the top management of the University of Matanzas, the academic center formalized the institutional integration of the Network of Young Researchers, through the delivery of certificates to 12 of its founding members.

According to the note published in the social networks of the University of Matanzas, this recognition is a strategic step in the valuation of the youth scientific capital of the main institution of higher education in the province.

According to the publication, the genesis of this initiative dates back to a meeting that took place in 2024 between the Deputy Prime Minister Inés María Chapman and young researchers awarded with prizes from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA).

A timely exchange that motivated the creation of a space to articulate scientific contributions of university students and new professionals, oriented to the national socioeconomic development.

The network was formally established on November 30th, 2024, currently has more than 200 members and is directed by Yasniel Sanchez, PhD in Sciences, industrial engineer and member of the teaching staff of the Yumurina Academy.

Composed of professionals under 35 years of age and advanced university students who excel in science, technology and innovation, the organization seeks to enhance the impact of research work in the solution of national challenges.

With data taken from the University’s Facebook page.

Written by Yovana Baró.