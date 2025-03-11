Sol Palmeras wins in Best Integrated Management.

Sol Palmeras, a pioneer of mixed hotels in Cuba, won Best Integrated Management for the previous year’s results.

Sol Palmeras, a pioneer of mixed hotels in Cuba, won in the Best Integral Management category for the previous year’s results, according to what was announced at the annual meeting, which measures the performance of Cubanacan, the one hundred percent Cuban-owned commercial company officially created on August 5th, 1987.

What is the reason for this recognition, is it fortuitous? No. It is the result of the work of a very united collective, which day by day gives its best to keep us among the most outstanding and continue being an example and guide, as our Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Diaz predicted on May 10, 1990, the date of the hotel’s inauguration, Arnaldo Diaz Hiedra, secretary general of the trade union bureau, published in his social network profile on X.

We have achieved this by overcoming difficulties and problems, said Diaz Hiedra, after congratulating the workers and adding the encouragement and stimulus that the new award means to continue «developing our work with the same professionalism, discipline and enthusiasm that characterizes us».

Díaz Hiedra said that every success at Sol Palmeras is the result of teamwork, systematic control, accurate management, a very professional team, and a company like Miramar, which also ranked as the most outstanding mixed company in Cubanacán.

Sol Palmeras, proclaimed National Vanguard on more than 13 occasions, received the good news when it is about to celebrate 35 years of triumphant operations, a moment it will receive with deep improvements in the rooms, to optimize comfort and raise the standards, as well as beautify outdoor areas, and other maintenance actions are carried out.

The hotel managed by Cubanacán and the Spanish Meliá is one of the main contributors of foreign currency from the export of services, due to the quality of its services, as evidenced by its high occupancy rate and the high percentage of repeat guests who love this tourist product.

Photo: By the Author

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.