Potato harvest began in Matanzas (+photos).

At the «La Rosita» farm belonging to the «Gispert» Basic Unit of Cooperative Production (UBPC) in Colón, a flagship of agriculture in Matanzas, the potato harvest began.

In the first hectares, of the more than 160 planted, the tuber conditions forecast good yields for this type of imported seeds, excellent population, size and no damage to the vianda, explained Herberto Soto Ravelo, head of production.

To meet the more than 3 thousand tons of sales they have the labor force, contracted to Empresa Citrícola Victoria de Girón, as well as the workers and laborers themselves.

The province, according to Lázaro Bello Rodríguez, sub-delegate of Agriculture, has a plan of 15,614 tons of potatoes planted in Jovellanos, Perico, Martí and Colón, municipalities where the sale to the population will begin, in addition to Matanzas and Cárdenas, with more than 50 percent (%) of consumers in the province.

In the remaining days of this month and in April they will start in the other territories.

In the UBPC «Coronela», in Jovellanos, the harvest began on Monday with the same marketing system.

The potato, he explained, has as main destinations Acopio, Frutas Selectas and shipments to Havana, Santiago de Cuba and Holguín.

Taken from the Facebook profile of journalist Iris Quintero.

Written by Yenly Lemus.