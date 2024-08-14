Book on Almeida and his links with Fidel presented.

Historian Armando Santana Montes De Oca pointed out the particularity of the young bricklayer’s links with the maximum leader of the Revolution since the forging of the Moncada, the landing of the Granma and the struggle in the Sierra Maestra.

The presentation of the book Juan Almeida Bosque, Testimonios de un santiaguero, by writer Luis Estruch, which took place at the headquarters of the Association of Combatants of the Cuban Revolution in the city of Matanzas, aroused the anecdotes of those present about the unbreakable militant relationship between Fidel and Almeida, on the occasion of the 98th anniversary of the Commander in Chief.

Santana Montes De Oca was in charge of the analysis of the text, which reviews passages of the life of Almeida, beloved Commander of the Revolution, man of the people, artist and extraordinary leader, with the gift of conciliating thoughts, both generational and from different social strata, in defense of the ideas of the revolutionary process.

Santana pointed out the particularity of the links of the young bricklayer with the maximum leader of the Revolution since the forging of the Moncada, the landing of the Granma and the struggle in the Sierra Maestra, along with essential details of the decades of the 70s of the last century until 2009, in which Santiago de Cuba and Matanzas appear as areas of interest of the outstanding revolutionary.

Almeida was also president of the Association of Combatants of the Cuban Revolution, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba since its foundation in 1965, Deputy to the National Assembly and vice president of the Council of State.

The event was attended by Mirta Pardo Junco, president of the Municipal Association of Comnatientes and Frank Santana, director of the José Jacinto Milanés Literary Promotion Center, plus a group of combatants, including veterans with extensive links to the man who held the Honorary Title of Hero of the Republic of Cuba and the Máximo Gómez Order of the first degree.

Written by María Elena Bayón.