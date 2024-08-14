Proverbs speak and say many truths.

Today I am going to use two very popular sayings: «Tell me who you hang out with and I will tell you who you are» and the other one «God raises them and the devil brings them together».

Recently, in an interview conducted by the famous entrepreneur Elon Musk in the social network X, the candidate for the US presidency, Donald Trump, praised Milei’s cuts in Argentina and affirmed that he is doing a great job.

The egocentric former president called Milei a «big fan» of his political philosophy MAGA (‘Make America Great Again’, in Spanish). Here he took advantage of the interview to promote his philosophy, in the midst of an election campaign.

In his speech, the candidate for the presidential chair of the Northern country, referring to the Libertarian said: «The new leader of a place called Argentina is great and he is a big fan of MAGA. He did his campaign with MAGA and took it to the extreme as well […] I hear he’s doing a really great job. It’s called ‘Make Argentina great Again’ [‘Has una Argentina grande otra vez’, in Spanish].»

How much disdain in those words, «The new leader of a place called Argentina is great and he’s a big MAGA fan,» in other words, according to Trump, Argentina is an unknown slice of land.

I guess that night the Argentine president could not sleep, both from the euphoria and in posting what was said by his equal, Donald Trump. I ask if these sayings are true: Yes or no?

Written by Enrique Tirse.