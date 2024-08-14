Importance of sex education from an early age.

Thanks to sex education, people obtain the information and skills necessary to make healthy decisions about their sexuality and reproductive health.

Sexuality education provides individuals with the information and skills necessary to make healthy decisions about their sexuality and reproductive health. Sex education is a process of teaching and learning about a wide range of topics, exploring values and beliefs.

Many people continue to believe that talking about sex with young people is not only ineffective, but also contributes to them starting their sexual life earlier. Nothing could be further from the truth; numerous studies have revealed the effectiveness of sex education, especially if it is carried out in an open and respectful environment.

In the past, any sexual practice that was not intended for procreation was considered unnatural. But there are as many ways of living sexuality as there are people in the world. Life projects today do not only revolve around the creation of a family. Contraceptive methods exist for this purpose, and some have the added value of protecting against sexually transmitted infections.

It is vital to include sexuality in the education of children from an early age, because in social networks and the Internet you can find various materials that can hinder the understanding and even confuse about what are good and bad practices.

Written by Regla Yasira de León Reyes.