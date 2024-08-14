Welcomed in Pedro Betancourt municipality the outstanding coach Raúl Trujillo (+audios)

After a meritorious performance at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the people of Betancourt received with joy and pride the distinguished athlete and coach Raúl Trujillo Díaz.

The people of Pedro Betancourt gave a heartfelt welcome to this famous ace of Cuban Greco-Roman wrestling.

After a meritorious performance in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the people of Betancourt received with joy and pride the distinguished athlete and coach Raul Trujillo Diaz, outside the Cuba Theater, in this municipality of Matanzas.

Raúl Trujillo is the coach of the giant of Greco-Roman wrestling, five-time Olympic champion Mijaín López.

Trujillo was also accompanied by his wife and son.

In the activity, held in salute to Fidel’s 98th birthday and headed by the highest political, governmental and sports authorities, historian Emilio Morales praised the memorable professional career of the also Illustrious Son of the territory.

Likewise, after the familiar embrace of the land where he was born and his people, Trujillo Díaz was honored for his victorious work in the recent Olympic Games in Paris and shared with our radio station his emotion and gratitude for this warm welcome.

Likewise, the giant of the Greco wrestling highlighted the transcendence of the national sports movement and its historical footprint in foreign scenarios, while glorifying the homeland and its revolutionary process as fundamental guarantors of these achievements.

The welcoming ceremony for Raúl Trujillo Díaz was a heartfelt tribute to this gladiator and mentor of gladiators, whose valuable knowledge and imprint on the mat consolidate him as one of the most emblematic figures of Cuban sports and an inspiration for the largest of the Antilles.

Emilio Morales, historian of the Héctor Mederos sports museum in the town, reviewed Trujillo Díaz’s remarkable sports career.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.