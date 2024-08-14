Matanceros among the outstanding cadres of the Ministry of Tourism.

The high honor goes to Annalye Cruz Martínez, director of the Commercial Branch Caracol Varadero and Danilo Pereira Hernández, assistant general manager of the Starfish Cuatro Palmas hotel.

Two Matanzas residents are included in the list of 14 positions elected as outstanding in the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) in the country, leaders who promote the progress of this strategic sector, committed to the export of services and foreign exchange revenues needed by the Greater Antilles.

The high honor goes to Annalye Cruz Martínez, director of the Commercial Branch Caracol Varadero and Danilo Pereira Hernández, assistant general manager of the Starfish Cuatro Palmas hotel, operated by the Gran Caribe chain and the international Blue Diamond.

Several times Vanguardia Nacional, Sucursal Comercial Caracol deploys excellent initiatives linked to customer service, on the maxim of offering an unparalleled shopping experience, in addition to its commendable community work in caring for vulnerable families, successful actions thanks to the guidance of Cruz Martínez.

In the case of Starfish Cuatro Palmas, the facility transcends for the quality of its services, the optimal reputation of the tourist product, the fulfillment of the plans, balances that derived in obtaining the superior category of Vanguardia Nacional, for the results corresponding to the year 2023.

With several years as deputy general manager of Starfish Cuatro Palmas, his performance marks the success of a reference lodging for the rest of its peers in Varadero, which has come to position all its products among the highest quality in the destination, according to the travel website TrypAdvisor.

The shortlist is made up of prestigious representatives of territories and organizations, including Luis Miguel Díaz Sánchez, general director of the Hotel Nacional; María del Pilar Macías Rutes, general director of Operations and Quality at the MINTUR; Jorge Alberto García Domínguez, president of the Cubanacán business group, and Regla Dayamí Armenteros Mesa, MINTUR delegate in Villa Clara, to name a few.

The election of the cadres constitutes an exceptional recognition to outstanding executives for their dedication, vision and commitment to the leisure industry, Juan Carlos García Granda, head of the MINTUR, highlighted in his X account.

The awards ceremony took place on the occasion of the 98th anniversary of the birth of Fidel Castro (Biran 13-8-1926), at the Memorial of the Denunciation, where «we renew our commitment to the values we defend, as a tribute to Fidel,» said García Granda.

Photos: Taken from Facebook of the Ministry of Tourism.