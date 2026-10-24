24 de octubre de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

Call to Strengthen Upgrading to Implement Economic and Social Transformations

24 de octubre de 2026 Enrique Tirse Hernández

At the recent Provincial Government Council of Matanzas, the presidency of the People’s Power of the municipality of Los Arabos reported on its work and the implementation of the Economic and Social Transformations.

 

At the conclusion of the presentation, it was submitted to the consideration of those present. The first to speak was Juan Alberto Alfonso Yanes, president of the municipal Government of Perico.

 

In his intervention, he pointed out the fissures observed in the report — cracks he considers present in the rest of the territories, acknowledging that in his municipality they are palpable.

 

He called for strengthening the upgrading system and tightening exchanges between territories to seek coherence in the implementation of the economic and social transformations in which the Cuban Government is engaged.

Autor

Más entradas

AHS in Matanzas, 40 Years and a Single Generation

24 de octubre de 2026 Jessica Mesa Duarte

And When the River Sounds…

24 de octubre de 2026 George Carlos Roger Suárez

Yeilén Delgado Earns the América Bobia Prize

24 de octubre de 2026 María Elena Bayón Mayor

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *