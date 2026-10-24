Call to Strengthen Upgrading to Implement Economic and Social Transformations

At the recent Provincial Government Council of Matanzas, the presidency of the People’s Power of the municipality of Los Arabos reported on its work and the implementation of the Economic and Social Transformations.

At the conclusion of the presentation, it was submitted to the consideration of those present. The first to speak was Juan Alberto Alfonso Yanes, president of the municipal Government of Perico.

In his intervention, he pointed out the fissures observed in the report — cracks he considers present in the rest of the territories, acknowledging that in his municipality they are palpable.

He called for strengthening the upgrading system and tightening exchanges between territories to seek coherence in the implementation of the economic and social transformations in which the Cuban Government is engaged.