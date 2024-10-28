Camilo friend, Camilo cloud, Camilo air, plane and sea (+video).

I thought I saw light on the horizon, illuminated by the «hundred fires» of your glory, flashes of sunshine that make your figure emerge, no longer youthful, but with graying hair and beard, and you «mortal warrior, old warrior» have not turned, you have remained among us multiplied in your village.

His hands almost get wet. His mother holds him tightly by the other arm to prevent him from falling. But he doesn’t even get scared, there are so many flowers in the sea….

In the morning when he woke up the other children in the building had taken away the roses and he only reached two white vicarias that he squeezed annoyed between his still small hands.

Perhaps ours is the only country in the world where flowers are thrown into the sea for someone who is no longer there. We have been setting aside a day for the hero for years and that touching gesture of filling the shores of the Island with flowers becomes a rite that inspires respect and admiration.

And there is no pain in the action. We walk towards the sea with optimism and devotion, with our hands full, as the Commander would have done.

They have brought his rifle, as if it were still ready for the next battle, oiled and with a full comb for combat.

There is still so much love in our people for you, dear Comandante Camilo, hero of Yaguajay, undisputed lord of the Vanguard.

Camilo fabrics, Camilo young, Camilo laughter, joke and alon hat. Camilo dream, Camilo hero, Camilo chief, army and Revolution. Camilo friend, Camilo cloud, Camilo air, plane and sea. Camilo.

Written by Maritza Tejera.