For Camilo, flowers of the people.

Sixty-five years ago, Camilo Cienfuegos physically disappeared, but the immensity of his Cuban identity mobilizes beyond the distances of dates, of challenges, and once again, in a gesture of love for the authentic, the waves embraced the flowers that the people dedicated to Camilo.

To dedicate flowers to Camilo Cienfuegos, Cubans of the most diverse generations once again gathered next to the mural with the image of Che Guevara that remains near the San Juan River; they placed a wreath there and then walked towards Matanzas Bay.

With the unstoppable sound of the waves as witness and the presence of the main political and governmental authorities of the province, the student Liz Amanda Perdomo, battalion politician of the Camilo Cienfuegos Military School of the territory spoke on behalf of the new pines:

«For the young people of Matanzas Camilo continues to be the image of the people; here we are, Lord of the Vanguard, the new generations of Cuban men and women, we will know how to personalize the highest qualities and the highest virtues of the revolutionary fighter that you instilled in us.»

It is essential to hear what is said about Camilo, insisted Yosiel Oliver Ortega, first secretary of the Young Communist League in the province of Matanzas.

Before students and workers, he recalled passages of the life of the Rebel Commander who represented the purest of the Cuban people, just, in solidarity with the exploited and the humble.

Written by Yenly Lemus.