Carlos J. Finlay: one of the most notable sons of Cuba.

On August 20th, 1915, Cuba bid farewell to one of its most notable sons at the age of 81: Carlos J. Finlay.

His first name was Juan Carlos, but he signed his name as Carlos J. His father was Dr. Edward Finlay Wilson, a British physician, and his mother, Morlard Tardy, of French origin.

We all know of his great contribution to science, the same that placed him at the top and made him worthy of universal gratitude, but his passion for chess is hardly mentioned.

Finlay was one of the founders of the Havana Chess Club in 1885, and also took part in several tournaments.

Finlay’s scientific interests not only led him to investigate yellow fever, but also cholera and its propagation, demonstrating that it was transmitted through water. These results were not published due to censorship.

Written by Regla Yasira de León Pérez.