Carpentier is the subject of a cultural gathering in Matanzas.

The «Tertulia Los libros que nos unen» will be dedicated today to Cuban intellectual Alejo Carpentier Valmont (1904/1980), on the occasion of the 120th anniversary of his birth.

At 2:00 pm, the Gener y Del Monte Library will host the literary space that will have as its guest one of the most important researchers of his work, the National History Prize winner Urbano Martínez Carmenate.

The author of the biographical essay Carpentier, la otra novela, published in two volumes by Ediciones Matanzas, will share with the public the fruitful work of the Cervantes Prize winner, whose transcendental volumes include El siglo de las luces, Los pasos perdidos, El reino de este mundo and La consagración de la primavera, among others.

The «Tertulia Los libros que nos unen,» led by writer Lucía Cristina Pérez and featuring a performance by the Gama quartet, aims to use literature as a way of bringing people together to embrace culture.

Written by gicel Guerra de la Riva.