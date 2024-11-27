ACAA Provincial Salon Awards Ceremony in Matanzas (+photos).

The salon is a sample of the artistic work of the organization during the year, where each author presented an unpublished sample in various manifestations of applied arts.

The VII Provincial Salon of the Cuban Association of Artisans and Artists (ACAA) in Matanzas presented awards on Tuesday at the institution’s headquarters. This exhibition brings together creators of all artistic manifestations, including the design and manufacture of dresses and costumes.

The exhibition is a sample of the artistic work of the organization during the year, where each author presented an unpublished sample in various manifestations of applied arts. The participants submitted up to three works identified with their name, dimensions, value, title and technique used.

At the culmination of the event, the first prize was awarded to the work Este loco, by Duniel Valero García.

The event was attended by institutions such as the Provincial Center for Visual Arts, the Hermanos Saiz Association, the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba, the Genesis Gallery, the Cuban Fund for Cultural Goods and the House of Scenic Memory, which awarded collateral prizes.

Photos by the Author.

Written by Félix González.