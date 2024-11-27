Two photovoltaic solar parks will generate electricity in early 2025 in Matanzas (+photos).

Matanzas will have in the first months of 2025 the generation of two photovoltaic solar parks to the National Electroenergetic System (SEN) with an installed capacity of 21.87 megawatts each.

The first one, which is being built during this stage in the municipality of Jovellanos, is about 60 percent complete. It is currently in the process of assembling more than 1,600 tables, each supporting 26 panels, explains Daniel Riva Ramos, senior investment specialist.

«All the work objects are open, as this allows for greater progress. Work is being carried out on the roads as well as on the construction of the perimeter fence and on the assembly of the tables to be able to place the photovoltaic solar panels. The resources are all in the country and part of them are on site».

Workers from the Varadero Tourism Construction and Assembly Company are currently assembling the 42 thousand panels that can generate a little more than 20 megawatts to the national system.

«It has seven technological containers that have the inverters of the transformers that will convert the direct current of the photovoltaic solar panels to alternating current, which is distributed by means of two lines. They will be at 34.5 KV and will contribute to the 110 KV substation here in Jovellanos and thus synchronize to the SEN».

Empresa Eléctrica de Matanzas is undertaking the investment. Meanwhile, Empai, the Architecture and Engineering Projects Company, and Electric Union Projects designed the construction plans.

The Jovellanos solar photovoltaic park is located on the road to Pedro Betancourt, near the town of Jaime López. In Matanzas, earthworks and the construction of temporary facilities began for another photovoltaic solar park near the community of Hoyo Colorado, in the municipality of Martí, and the micro-location and soil studies for another one in Colón.

Photos: Edgar Moragas

Written by Pedro Rizo.