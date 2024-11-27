Public Administration elects three women from Matanzas to the 22nd Congress of the CTC (+photos).

With that of Public Administration, there are already three delegations constituted in the province of Matanzas to attend the final sessions of the 22nd Congress of the CTC.

Ileana Campos Núñez, waitress in the first level guest house at the base business unit (Ueb) of the Palco real estate company, in Varadero, and accountant Tamara Castellanos, from the provincial management of Cadeca, were elected delegates for the Public Admission sector to the final sessions of the 22nd Congress of the Cuban Workers’ Trade Union (CTC).

Waitress Ileana Campos proud to represent Ueb Inmobiliaria Palco at the 22nd Congress. Photo: From the Author.

Tamara Castellanos, center, will be the only Cadeca delegate in the country to the final sessions of the 22nd Congress. Photo: From the author.

Mitzis Torres Pérez, secretary of the Municipal Committee of the CTC in Colón, also has the honor of integrating this candidacy to the appointment of the Cuban working population.

Mitzis Torres. Photo: Courtesy of the CTC Matanzas.

It is a great pride that the delegates represent the only two centers with the highest category of National Vanguard in Matanzas, for the results of 2023, said at the end of the election Yudianys Aguiar, general secretary of the provincial bureau of the National Union of Public Administration Workers (SNTAP).

Those selected today will represent all the workers of this sector. They will be their voices to advocate for the fulfillment of the plans, the compliance with the budgets in the attention to the employees and other issues related to the organic functioning, emphasized Niuris Cabrera Ibáñez, member of the National Secretariat of SNTAP.

Niurkis Sosa de los Reyes, also a member of SNTAP’s higher body, congratulated those elected, the pre-candidates and candidates for delegates and said that the delegation to the Congress will be made up of 72 people, 32 of whom exert their influence on the labor collectives, and seven are direct.

With that of Public Administration, there are already three delegations constituted in the province of Matanzas to attend the final sessions of the 22nd Congress of the CTC, since the important step had already been taken in the unions of Public Health and Culture workers.

For this November 27th, the process is announced in the provincial Union of Civilian Defense Workers, honored with a direct delegate to the meeting of the Cuban labor population, and will continue on the 29th, with representatives of Commerce, Gastronomy and Services.

The province of Matanzas will attend the final sessions of the 22nd Congress of the CTC with 63 delegates, six of which will participate directly, a recognition to the most outstanding centers in the production of goods and services.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.