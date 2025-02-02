Castaway (+audio).

His experience and, I suppose, enough luck accompanied him to survive the adventure, although this remains as an example of the dangers involved in sailing in unsafe boats, such as those we see daily in the Yumurina roadstead.

Carlos Francisco Rodriguez Gonzalez never thought of competing with Santiago, the protagonist of the novel The Old Man and the Sea, when on Thursday, February 16, he launched his rustic boat into the sea. Near the bay of Havana he began his fishing, which would be complicated by the almost capture of a needle, sea currents and other events that seem to be copied from Ernest Hemingway’s text.

Eight days after the adventure, he arrived at Matanzas Bay in the ship that saved his life. In spite of the medical attention received on the ship, he was sent to the hospital, where he arrived still with some symptoms of dehydration and slight sunburns, which fortunately for him in those days was hidden behind the clouds of a cold front.

His experience and I guess he was lucky enough to survive the adventure, although this remains as an example of the dangers involved in sailing in unsafe boats, like those we see daily in the Yumurina roadstead.

Photo by Ana Cristina Rodríguez

Written by Sergio lópez.