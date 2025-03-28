Ceiba Mocha’s productive pole is revived (+audio).

The so-called productive pole of Ceiba Mocha was known in its heyday as the productive garden of Matanzas. Hundreds of trucks loaded with products for the city of Matanzas, Havana and other destinations used to leave its lands. That splendor fell into unproductivity, that is why the Matanzas Municipal Agroindustrial Enterprise is working to revive and revitalize its productions.

To know, in concrete facts, what is being done, I went to meet Ariel García Pereira, director of the company. The manager explained that the productive indicators after the covid pandemic, the lack of seeds, oil and other inputs, fell practically to zero.

At present, in spite of the limitations the country is going through, the company has guaranteed the labor force, the minimum necessary resources, which include seven tractors and seven irrigation machines, which are already planted in the area they cover.

The Director of the Municipal Agroindustrial Company of Matanzas. He also mentioned that the productive pole of Ceiba Mocha, assumed the Cinco Palmas project, which contemplates cultivating the margins of the San Juan river from Ceiba Mocha to Matanzas, we will talk about this in another moment.

Photos from the Girón newspaper. Radio 26 and the author

Written by Enrique Tirse.