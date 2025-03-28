Health welfare of children, adolescents and young people in Pedro Betancourt is promoted.

The proposals, which include medical check-ups, educational talks and inter-institutional exchanges, become a space to consolidate the practice of healthy habits such as proper nutrition, hygiene and rest among the child and adolescent population.

As part of the Childcare Week, the Health Department of Pedro Betancourt municipality carries out various initiatives that, from a preventive, educational and sanitary approach, contribute to promote the development of children, adolescents and young people.

The proposals, which include medical check-ups, educational talks and inter-institutional exchanges, become a space to consolidate in the infant-juvenile population the practice of healthy habits such as proper nutrition, hygiene and rest, as well as the importance of breastfeeding for the optimal health of newborns.

The pioneers of the Leovigildo Sierra Baró elementary school attended the medical office #7, where they received specialized health care from the basic work team of this institution, a task carried out in parallel in the medical offices 3 and 11 of the locality and that comprises the integral strategy of community health of the municipal structure.

This interdisciplinary perspective also reached the Dionisio Morejón Morejón High School and the Leonor Pérez Cabrera Polytechnic School, where specialists from the ProSalud team, STI/HIV/AIDS educators, the Federation of Cuban Women and the Ministry of the Interior held meetings with the students of these centers dedicated to the negative impact of drug use, addictions and the training of families and teachers on these issues.

Likewise, the educators of the children’s circle La Casa de los Niños evaluated the actions of the teaching staff of the facility in favor of the physical and emotional well-being of the children and the students belonging to the Circle of Interest of the Red Cross will meet this March 28 at the 28 de Octubre basic high school to demonstrate the knowledge and skills acquired in first aid and emergency preparedness.

Photos provided by Mirta Pumariega Sotomayor, communicator of the Health Directorate of Pedro Betancourt.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.