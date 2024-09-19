Challenges for a MSME: reducing prices

Although challenges remain, such as reducing the prices of the products offered by Supervisión, the MSME has established partnerships with institutions and entities in the province.

Mipyme Supervisión provides services to the population of Matanzas and is an alternative for those who need a pair of eyeglasses, since the state-owned optician’s shop in the capital municipality does not have the necessary raw material.

Léster Octavio Almeida Revé, general manager of Mipyme Supervisión, talks about the work developed by this non-state actor.

«Today the MSME is in a slightly broader position in terms of extension. We have grown in several points of sale, one located in the Perla del Sur, in the province of Cienfuegos.

Another one in a municipality in Cabaiguán, in the province of Espiritu; another two in our own province, but in Jagüey Grande, which have been very well accepted and welcomed. Today we work every day perfecting ourselves a little more for our customers.

«Today we have reduced the delivery time; the quality of our product for children is still based on silicone, since we know that children do not have the same care as adults. Our services have been extended as we had it conceived when we started marketing.»

Although challenges remain, such as the reduction in the prices of the products offered by Supervisión, the MSME has established collaboration ties with institutions and entities in the province. Ramón Argelio Ticherss, provincial president of the National Association of the Blind and Visually Impaired, commented on the agreement established between the organization and Supervisión.

«We have reached an agreement with them. First, we established a priority in terms of the solution of high prescription glasses, which of course they assume the total cost, which ranges between 19 thousand and 23 thousand pesos each one of these glasses. We have also established priority with those children who are in student education and, of course, after we are able to satisfy the most pressing needs of these children, then we will be able to attend to young people and personnel who are working and who need these aids to be able to develop their activity to the fullest».

Supervisión represents an alternative for the people of Matanzas, but it also offers quality services, since they have specialized personnel in the world of ophthalmology and optometry.

Written by Melissa Guerra.