The power of the 1%: an alternative for local development (+audios).

Considering the complex economic scenario facing the island, it is urgent to channel this funding towards increasing projects focused on agricultural and food production.

Since its implementation in 2013, thanks to Law 113 of the Tax System, the so-called Territorial Contribution to Local Development, colloquially known as «one percent», is a timely financing alternative to enhance the socioeconomic transformation of the municipalities of our country, under governmental supervision and disposition.

The regulation establishes that by complying with the tax obligation, taxpayers guarantee a maximum of social welfare and security, while the taxes paid to the State integrate the financial resources that the State uses in social spending programs and thus facilitates the improvement of roads and the revival of cultural, sports and health facilities, as well as gastronomic and service units, among other properties.

This was stated to our radio station by the economist María Mercedes García Acosta, who belongs to one of the non-state management forms of the Jagüey territory.

Likewise, María Isabel Salgado Prendes, professor of Accounting at the Leonor Pérez Cabrera Polytechnic School in this area, pointed out how the school trains students in the operation of the «one percent» system, in order to strengthen their commitment to local development and social responsibility.

…ONLINE AUDIO

On the other hand, Lázaro Daniel Reyes Alfonso, director of Finance and Prices in this Matanzas town, said:

…ONLINE AUDIO

Taking into account the complex economic scenario faced by the Island, it is urgent to channel this financing towards the increase of projects focused on agricultural and food production. In this context, Reyes Alfonso said:

…ONLINE AUDIO

In correspondence with the fundamental line, as part of the municipal development strategy to advance in the economic-social and political-ideological orders, food production and agro-industrial development are prioritized and the use of territorial contribution to local development in Pedro Betancourt is directed. This was specified by Oslay Díaz Pagés, deputy superintendent of the Food Department in the town:

…ONLINE AUDIO

Díaz Pagés also specified the distribution of these rabbit, sheep and swine multiplication projects, as well as the benefits of their implementation in the territory.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Undoubtedly, the competence of the authorities, the collegiate decision making and the execution of projects and policies related to the interests of the population must converge to guarantee, therefore, the effectiveness and relevance in the use of the territorial contribution for local development.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.