Closer synchronization of Jovellanos II photovoltaic solar park.

Jovellanos II, the first of the three planned to come into operation in 2025, is a tacit sign of the government’s desire to alleviate the tense situation with electricity generation, diversify energy sources and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

With the placement of technological containers, concentrator boxes and wiring, the synchronization of the Jovellanos II photovoltaic solar park is becoming a reality, announced Pablo Santana, a member of the provincial Party Bureau, on his Facebook account.

«The people of Matanzas will comply», he assured in his post, where he showed images of the progress of the investment process, whose execution schedule began in June last year and the entry into operation of the first stage is expected for the month of February.

To achieve this, it is necessary to recover the time lost in the assembly process, insisted the Minister of Energy and Mines, Vicente de La O Levy, and Alfredo López Valdés, general director of Unión Eléctrica, during a recent visit to check on the progress of the park.

Seven technological containers, with the respective transformer inverters, will convert the direct current from the solar panels into alternating current, which will be distributed through two lines.

Forces from Constructora Hicacos are participating in the work, executed with plans designed by Empai, the Architecture and Engineering Projects Company, and Unión Eléctrica’s Projects Company.

Designed to use Chinese technology, they will contribute to the National Electric System, and will also become an employment alternative for the people of the communities where these photovoltaic solar parks are erected, guaranteeing economic and social benefits for their inhabitants.

Photos: Taken from Facebook Pablo Santana.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.