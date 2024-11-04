Closing date for artwork submissions for the Romañach Salon is this Wednesday .

The works must be unpublished and each creator may submit a maximum of three pieces. The results will be announced on November 14 and three prizes will be awarded.

The Espacio 34 Gallery, in this seaside resort, is calling Cuban artists registered in the Creator’s Registry to participate in the 29th edition of the Leopoldo Romañach 2024 National Landscape Salon.

The closing date for entries is November 6th and proposals are accepted in all manifestations of the visual arts such as drawing, painting, sculpture, installation, photography, engraving, digital art, video art, performance, among others.

The pieces must be identified on the back with the artist’s name and surname, home address, title, year of creation, dimensions, technique, materials used and mounting method if necessary.

In addition, the artist must submit a printed and digital resume, photocopies of the artist’s ID card, and a copy of the artist’s ID card.

The works submitted must be unpublished and each creator may submit a maximum of three pieces. The results will be announced on November 14 this year and three prizes will be awarded.

Written by Melissa Guerra.