Ramón Pardo Guerra visits the southern zone of Matanzas .

Major General Ramón Pardo Guerra, chief of the National General Staff of the Civil Defense, during his tour of the southern area of Matanzas urged to take all preventive measures in view of the imminent passage of the tropical depression through western Cuba.

Pardo Guerra called to take advantage of the time and preserve people’s lives, goods and economy during the check-up of the measures planned by the Municipal Defense Council of Jagüey Grande.

There, the actions for the sanitation of the pluvial drainage were specified, since this territory has 22 flood zones.

Likewise, emphasis was made on the areas of the highway that may be cut off by possible flooding as a result of the rains.

The availability of pipes and fuel for generators was also reported.

At the work meeting, each subgroup explained the actions carried out at this stage with special attention to vulnerable people.

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.