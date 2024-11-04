Preventive measures adopted in view of the imminent passage of a tropical depression .

It was specified that the volumes of the dams of the territory do not offer risks for the population and the evacuation of people is contemplated, mainly pregnant women at term, children and the elderly.

Members of the provincial Defense Council during a check-up tour of flood-prone areas in southern Matanzas urged to take all preventive measures in view of the imminent passage of the tropical depression through western Cuba.

Lázaro Suárez Navarro, president of the provincial Commission for the Protection of the Population, called on the authorities of the Defense Councils in the municipalities of Jovellanos, Pedro Betancourt, Unión de Reyes and Limonar to rigorously apply the plans of measures and to preserve the lives of the people and the resources of the economy.

In the Laurentino neighborhood, in the Carlos Rojas Popular Council, actions to ensure the pluvial drainage of the area were specified. In an exchange with the authorities, it was learned that the ten areas prone to flooding in the municipality are already being constantly monitored.

In this sense, it was specified that the volumes of the dams in the territory do not offer risks for the population and the evacuation of people, mainly pregnant women at term, children and the elderly, is being contemplated.

In the municipality of Pedro Betancourt, the resources available for evacuation were agreed with the Zone Defense Councils and the Coordination Groups of the territory, especially in the localities of Camilo Uno and Camilo Dos, traditionally prone to be affected by the rains.

In this territory, livestock is already being moved to higher areas and priority is being given to the collection of milk and agricultural products, while the appropriate premises and state centers are also being prepared for evacuation, which, according to municipal authorities, should not exceed 150 people.

The municipality’s dams do not exceed 50 percent, and the Arcoiris 1 and 2 reservoirs, commonly at risk for the territory in the event of heavy rains, are being relieved.

Suárez Navarro indicated to pay special attention to people in vulnerable situations and to people with wandering behaviors.

Written by Gabriel Torres.