Closing ranks to illegalities from the municipality.

The meeting rigorously evaluated price control, one of the most important tasks in the current economic context.

The Provincial Council of the Government in Matanzas analyzed on this day the information of the prices exercise, the governmental projection to correct distortions and to re-launch the economy, the preliminary draft of the economy plan and the budget, the results of the improvement of commerce, gastronomy and services, the work in the neighborhoods and the assurance of the process of accountability of the delegate to his/her electors.

The meeting rigorously evaluated price control, one of the most important tasks in the current economic context.

There it was reported that to date 2,842 fines have been applied for a value exceeding five million pesos and more than 2,000 economic actors have committed price violations which supports the state policy for the containment of excessively high, speculative and abusive prices of basic products and services of the population.

The report states that the National Tax Administration Office collected 28 million for tax evasion by economic actors. The main violations are in the municipalities of Matanzas, Cárdenas and Jagüey Grande.

Although 245 forced sales have been carried out, and establishments have been closed, in the work meeting it was stated that it is necessary to close ranks against illegalities in the municipalities and a greater popular accompaniment in this exercise.

The figures position Matanzas below the country’s average and indicate the importance of strengthening the system for confronting price violations with greater rigor in the performance of local administrations, the constant evaluation of the performance indicators of inspectors, and an efficient management and collection of fines.

The meeting also included the presentation of the preliminary drafts of the economic plan and the State budget for 2025, in which the territorial development strategy in each municipality plays a fundamental role.

In this scenario, Gilberto Castell, Director of Economy and Planning, informed that the social and economic sectors, delegates, presidents of popular councils and local authorities participate in the construction of the local budget for 2025, taking into account the proposals of the population.

In 2024, work is being carried out in 33 neighborhoods covering 38 districts, addressing problems that affect the quality of life of the population, showing greater motivation in the factors of each one of them and appreciation of the population that benefited.

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.