Council of Government in session in Matanzas.

The Council of Government began in Matanzas with the information on the twelve-hour shutdown of the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant to correct minor problems. Governor Mario Sabines Lorenzo said that it is expected to start synchronizing in the next hours and that the country’s situation will improve in the coming days, with the start-up of new generating plants.

The Governor explained the actions underway for the installation of solar panels, which will save about 60 MW during daylight hours, as well as the opinions of the people, about which Sabines Lorenzo explained that the authorities of the municipalities and the province have to be where the problems are and provide solutions to alleviate the problems of the people.

Regarding prices, it was made clear that the measures are applicable in the thirteen municipalities of Matanzas. The Ministry of Finance and Prices has to review the cost cards in the commercializing entities, «since we cannot continue allowing the State establishments to manage prices as private ones. We have to change the opinion of the inhabitants, acting with the truth».

Likewise, regarding transportation prices, the leader said that it is inadmissible for drivers to raise prices, «and the license plates will be removed from the vehicles that do not pick up at the stops».

He stressed that the impact of the blockade is real and exemplified the sanctions adopted by the U.S. government against a Swiss bank that made commercial transactions with Cuba. «But we are not alone, there is state will in many countries to help Cuba and we will get ahead», he assured.

In another moment of the debate he reflected: «The true autonomy of the municipalities lies in achieving that the factors fulfill their social purpose. The people ask us for results and many municipal leaders are surprised when, when visiting the territories, we discover the problems.

«The municipalities have to identify the distortions and implement, as soon as possible, the mechanisms to correct them. We have to be decisive, to sufficiently exploit the potentialities, to demand to the approximately 210 MSMEs that obtained profits and do not contribute to the budget, in each place. This is the people’s money. It is necessary to confiscate and take as much as it is established».

The leader reiterated the role of the Ministry of Finance and Prices in price control, «but the rest of the factors have to look for problems. We have to solve the problem of the MSMEs that buy products ready for sale. We cannot continue to allow them to be mere resellers», he added.

The intendants of Matanzas and Cárdenas expressed that the Socialist State Enterprise must be defended with the consistent actions of leaders and officials, with the achievement of revenues that contribute to the local development and to the satisfaction of the popular needs and with the application, as it is oriented, of the process of correction of distortions, with an open mentality.

Written by Delfina Mosquera.