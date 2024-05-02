Intense day of celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the Pharmaceutical Museum (+photos).

The last two days were intense for the collective of the Pharmaceutical Museum of Matanzas, on the 60th anniversary of its constitution, based on the legacy of the French Pharmacy of Dr. Ernesto Triolet, which was founded at the end of the 19th century and whose event took place on May 1st, 1964, preserved since then as a patrimonial relic of the Athens of Cuba.

On April 30th, the inauguration of the Exhibit of the Month and the awarding of the National Distinguished Collective distinction took place. Writers, musicians and artists of the visual arts, gathered in the project «Concilio de las Aguas», directed by the National Prize of Edition, the poet Alfredo Zaldívar, came to the tribute with the workers, to delight those present with songs, poems, plastic actions and a dramatized reading of chapters of the novel «Seboruco», whose plot takes place in the Triolet’s apothecary shop.

On the first day they attended the parade for International Workers’ Day and in the afternoon they went to the José White concert hall to attend the gala in tribute to the heritage anniversary, which was conducted by the National Theater Award, Rubén Darío Salazar, and in which the concert pianist Hilda Elvira Santiago and the José White Camerata, directed by maestro Bienvenido Quintana, performed a selection of pieces by the French composers Ravel, Bizet, Massenet, Saint-Saens and Lehart.

The director of the prestigious precinct, Marcia Brito Hernández, expressed that it was a great honor to present the 60th Anniversary Award of the Pharmaceutical Museum of Matanzas to an equal number of personalities and institutions that have worked and supported the National Monument during these decades.

Among these were workers and retirees, who for many years offered their maximum effort to the care and progress of this prestigious institution that holds numerous merits, standing out its condition of being National Prize of Restoration and Conservation.

The first secretary of the Party in Matanzas, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, together with Dr. Alfredo Triolet Estorino, grandson of the founder, government authorities, cultural institutions, friends and political and mass organizations, presented awards to the Pharmaceutical Museum in the hands of its tenacious and distinguished director Brito Hernandez.

The closing became a jubilee at the performance in the Libertad Park of the Failde Orchestra, whose ties with the Museum go back to the 19th and 20th centuries in the figures of the Triolet Figueroa family and the great musician and creator of the National Dance, Miguelito Failde and his danzonera group, reedited in the 21st century by the young generations of musicians and museologists in the Athens of Cuba.

Written by María Elena Bayón.