2 de mayo de 2024

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba, La Radio de tu Corazón

Incidence of cancer increases in Matanzas (+audio).

2 horas atrás Tamara Mesa González

With an increase in the incidence of cancer in Matanzas province, and after the pertinent tests in health institutions, nearly 500 patients were diagnosed with the disease in the territory in the first quarter of the year 2024.

With an increase in the incidence of cancer in the province of Matanzas, and after the pertinent tests in the sanitary institutions, about 500 patients with the disease were diagnosed in the territory in the first quarter of the year 2024.

The most frequent locations are dermatological, lung, breast, colon, prostate and cervical-uterine, of which the one with the highest number of affected patients is the skin, said to Radio 26 Wilmer Quiñones Martiatu, coordinator of the independent cancer program in the provincial directorate of Public Health.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Written  by Dunia Bermúdez Sañudo.

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:

Más entradas

Intense day of celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the Pharmaceutical Museum (+photos).

2 horas atrás Tamara Mesa González
1 Mayo

Matanzas: the response of an industrious, educated and revolutionary people.

1 día atrás Tamara Mesa González

Success in La Vigía: Matanzas, Cuba and Mexico unite in an unforgettable show (+photos)

1 día atrás Tamara Mesa González

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *