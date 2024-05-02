Incidence of cancer increases in Matanzas (+audio).

With an increase in the incidence of cancer in Matanzas province, and after the pertinent tests in health institutions, nearly 500 patients were diagnosed with the disease in the territory in the first quarter of the year 2024.

The most frequent locations are dermatological, lung, breast, colon, prostate and cervical-uterine, of which the one with the highest number of affected patients is the skin, said to Radio 26 Wilmer Quiñones Martiatu, coordinator of the independent cancer program in the provincial directorate of Public Health.

Written by Dunia Bermúdez Sañudo.