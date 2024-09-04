Council of Ministers verifies operation of local bodies in Matanzas.

With the aim of checking the functioning of the local bodies of the People’s Power, members of the auxiliary apparatus of the Council of Ministers tour socioeconomic objectives in the province of Matanzas.

During three days, the officials will also check the implementation of the actions contained in the Government Projections to correct distortions and boost the economy.

During the tour they will also check the fulfillment of the indications of previous governmental visits, the assurances to the first process of accountability of the delegate to his electors and the results of the process of improvement of the local administrations.

The actions in the province to confront crime, corruption and illegalities, as well as the state of the Health and Education facilities, and the production, commercialization and distribution of food will also be examined by the Council of Ministers.

Written by Gabriel torres.