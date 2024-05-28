Cuban President tours centers of economic and social interest in Jagüey Grande (+photos).

The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and president of the Republic, Miguel Díaz Canel, spoke about the current situation of the Victoria de Girón Agroindustrial Company in Jagüey Grande during an exchange with workers.

At Empresa Victoria de Girón, Díaz Canel is familiar with the export of chili peppers.

The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz Canel Bermúdez, spoke about the plans, the current situation of the Victoria de Girón Agroindustrial Company in the Matanzas municipality of Jagüey Grande and the challenges of the collective during an exchange with the workers.

The Marketing and Sales Business Unit learned about the export, for the first time, of habanero peppers to Europe. There, they harvested and processed 2.5 tons, which allows them to earn foreign currency for the country.

The President was interested in workers’ salaries and profits, which he called for their distribution among those who generate income.

The Company’s director, Humberto Suárez Sotolongo, explained the installation of a pineapple processing line and detailed to the President the heat treatment of the pallets with the products for export.

The Cuban leader learned details about the creation of 92 labor collectives in the productive pole of Jagüey, in addition to the planting of various products such as cassava, corn, sweet potatoes and fruit trees.

The first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba in Matanzas, @mariofsabines valued the boost in the Business Unit of Base Farm 1 of the livestock modules and vermiculture.

During his visit to the municipality of Jagüey Grande, Díaz-Canel Bermúdez exchanged with health personnel at the Iluminado Rodríguez Hospital.

The municipal director of Public Health, Dr. Lucía Duque Estrada, explained how the hospital works, as well as the work of the other health institutions in the municipality, such as the Maternity Home, the three polyclinics in the territory, the mother and child program and the family doctor and nurse.

The delegation arrived at the Alberto Fernández polyclinic, distinguished for the results of the Mother and Child Program. In dialogue with its workers, it was learned that this year they will start construction works, including the start-up of the Surgery Room.

At the moment he is exchanging with the political and governmental authorities of the municipality and the province. He is accompanied by the member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee, Roberto Morales Ojeda, the first secretary of the Party in Matanzas, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, and the governor Marieta Poey Zamora.

News in development, written in collaboration with Yaimeris Vázquez, from Radio Victoria de Girón.

Written by Pedro Rizo.