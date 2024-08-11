Does luck exist?

One of the passengers who had a ticket missed the flight, however he insisted to the employee who did not allow him to check in, due to lack of time.

The first news that circulated about the air disaster that occurred in Brazil, considered the 62 people on board as dead, but later it was confirmed that there were not 58 passengers who took the plane, but 57. One of the passengers who had a ticket missed the flight, however he insisted to the employee who did not allow him to check in, due to lack of time.

Adriano Assis, which is his name, said he thanked the airport employee for not allowing him to board the plane. In the heat of the discussion I don’t know what he thought of that same employee he adores today.

Not only Adriano saved his life by not taking the plane that crashed, 10 other passengers had the same fate.

More information, with details, is offered by Russia Today: https://actualidad.rt.com/actualidad/518901-pasajero-perder-avion-siniestrado-brasil-insistir-abordar

Written by Enrique Tirse.