The fact is that the course of our Island has the seal of young people who have been ahead of their time and others who have magnified the era they inhabited.

In 1999, the United Nations General Assembly, following the recommendations of the World Conference of Ministers of Youth, declared August 12th as International Youth Day.

On this date, public outreach activities are organized around the world as a way to publicize the World Program of Action for Youth, as well as to call attention to the problems of youth.

The new generations are agents of change, which is why in our country organizations that include this age group among their members are taken into account in decisions on policies and programs that benefit them.

On this day we must remember that the future of any country depends on the welfare of the younger generations and that any child deserves to live with security, education and opportunities.

Cuban youth have written glorious pages throughout history in the struggle for emancipation; there are many examples of heroism in various generations.

Villena, Mella, Guiteras, Rafael Trejo, among others who swell the white stripes of our flag. In art, sports, technology and innovation there are also dissimilar personalities to highlight.

In our political tradition will remain the Centennial Generation accompanied by those young people who carried out the literacy campaign. But we cannot forget those young people who today are trying to make a place for themselves in society.

Written by Regla Yasira de León Reyes.