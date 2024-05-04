Economic Thinking workshop held in Matanzas.

With the presence of the president of the National Association of Economists and Accountants of Cuba in Matanzas, José Miguel Hernández Barrenechea, the X Provincial Workshop on Marxism-Leninism and History and the XIV Economic Thought «Marxism and Contemporaneity» took place, in salute to the ANEC Congress.

With the presence of the president of the National Association of Economists and Accountants of Cuba in Matanzas, José Miguel Hernández Barrenechea, the X Provincial Workshop on Marxism-Leninism and History and the XIV Workshop on Economic Thought «Marxism and Contemporaneity» took place, in salute to the ANEC Congress.

Delegates from Matanzas will participate in the event, scheduled for June 12th to 14th in the Cuban capital.

The event, also dedicated to pay homage to Karl Marx on the 206th anniversary of his birth, was attended by some thirty scholars, who presented research results concerning the nine people from Matanzas who participated in the assault on the Moncada barracks; about the technological branch of Health; Marx’s biography and his genius as a philosopher, economist, sociologist, historian and journalist, belonging to the University Extension Department of the Matanzas University; while the grassroots section of the Party in the province dealt with the actions to be carried out to achieve harmony between nature and society.

Likewise, the president of the José Marti Cultural Society, Alfredo Lauzurica, referred to the class struggle today, the importance of spirituality in the actors of the political leadership process at all levels in the country.

The representatives of ANEC in the municipality of Matanzas stressed the importance of continuing to study Marx’s economic work and philosophy in Cuban universities. At the closing, the speakers of the event were recognized.

Written by Delfina Mosquera.