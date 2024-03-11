Ediciones La Luz in the Athens of Cuba.

The recent presentation of the novelties of Ediciones La Luz, which belongs to the AHS of Holguin, was an outstanding event in the cultural calendar of the 32nd International Book Fair that took place in Cuba’s Athens from March 7th to 10th.

The director of the publishing house, Luis Yuseff, together with Ruben Rodriguez, and writers Liset Prego and Mariela Varona, shared with the attendees the latest publications that promise to enrich the literary panorama.

This meeting was a window to the creativity and talent that defines the publishing house, and a space to celebrate contemporary literature and its power to enlighten society.

Photos by the Author.

Written by Félix González.