Daniela Metelapata, a character of fantasy, courage and curiosity.

Tamara Mesa González

The presentation at the Tesoro de Papel Children’s Pavilion of the book Daniela Metelapata en Rarestonia del Este, by Carlos Ettiel, was a literary event that captured the imagination of its audience during the 32nd International Book Fair in Matanzas.

The work introduces readers to a fascinating journey through Rarestonia del Este, guided by the intrepid Daniela Metelapata.

This book promises to be a valuable addition to literature, offering an adventure that combines fantasy with a profound message about courage and curiosity.

 

Photos by the Author
Written by Félix González.

