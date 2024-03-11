Daniela Metelapata, a character of fantasy, courage and curiosity.

The presentation at the Tesoro de Papel Children’s Pavilion of the book Daniela Metelapata en Rarestonia del Este, by Carlos Ettiel, was a literary event that captured the imagination of its audience during the 32nd International Book Fair in Matanzas.

The work introduces readers to a fascinating journey through Rarestonia del Este, guided by the intrepid Daniela Metelapata.

This book promises to be a valuable addition to literature, offering an adventure that combines fantasy with a profound message about courage and curiosity.

Photos by the Author

Written by Félix González.