Last day at the Fair: snapshots of a goodbye.

The Tesoro de Papel Children’s Pavilion closed its doors this Sunday at the International Book Fair in Matanzas, with a memorable event, after several days dedicated to children in an effort to bring them closer to the exciting world of reading.

Writer Loreley Rebull León delighted the public with her presence, presenting her latest works and other texts that delight both children and adults.

Meanwhile, the dance group Novadanza brought a touch of magic and movement to the event with their performance, a celebration of literature and art in a festive and family atmosphere.

This closing not only marked the end of the fair but also the beginning of new literary adventures for young readers, while the concert Cantares sin fin, held in the Pepe Camejo hall, was an unforgettable musical experience that marked this farewell in La Atenas de Cuba.

The morning was graced with performances by singer-songwriter Rochy Ameneiro, Rodrigo García, and the charming duo Gaby & Sofi, who, together with the children’s choral group Espirales, filled the space with melodies that touch the heart.

The collaboration with Teatro de Las Estaciones added a theatrical dimension to the concert, fusing music with the performing arts to create a unique atmosphere, already traditional at this venue.

Meanwhile, at the Sauto Theater, a National Monument, children also played a leading role in the closing party.

Photos by the Author

Written by Féliz González.