Electricians from Matanzas are committed to energize areas affected by Rafael in Artemisa (+audio and photos).

Linemen and engineers put their best efforts in every day to restore electricity to the areas affected by hurricane Rafael.

To find out how the members of the Antonio Guiteras de Matanzas electricity contingent ensure each task in the reestablishment of networks in the province of Artemisa, we contacted Dimitri Llanes Polo, director of Technical Material Assurance of Matanzas electricity company.

Written by Dunia bermúdez.