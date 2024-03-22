Empai wins its «29th game», a record hard to beat .

Excellent economic and union performance were once again the reward for a key collective in the tourist development of Varadero, Cuba’s main seaside resort, and in the design of social works in the province.

The Architecture and Engineering Projects Enterprise (Empai) of Matanzas has just increased to 29 consecutive times crowned as Vanguardia Nacional , the highest category of socialist emulation granted by the Cuban Workers’ Central Union (CTC) at the proposal of the trade unions.

«Again Vanguardia Nacional for 29 uninterrupted years, a stop on the way to rethink higher goals, demonstrating that united we can more, Yes we can and we always can. Congratulations to all our workers», posted on Facebook Jorge Luis Hernández Rodríguez, director of Empai.

The professionals of the reference center received the news in the midst of a process that this year plans to begin the change of its energy matrix, with the incorporation of solar panels, to supply a good part of its energy demand and also contribute to the National Electric System.

This new award was a foregone conclusion, if we take into account the consecration of the Ministry of Construction’s company in 2023, revered with the CTC’s 85th anniversary banner, a banner it had already achieved five years earlier, on the occasion of the eight decades of the organization founded on January the 28th, 1939.

Winner of the National Quality Award on four occasions, including this year’s award, Empai, according to experts, is a laboratory of excellence and of what can be achieved from an efficient management practice, worthy of being imitated by the rest of the business community.

Created in 1977, the company stands out for its capacity to chain knowledge, use scientific and technical advances, practice competitive intelligence and have an effective link with the University of Matanzas.

The company’s mission is to meet the expectations of clients who demand architectural, engineering and engineering services projects, based on innovation, effectiveness and high added value, supported by an integrated quality management system, which is distinguished by the experience and professionalism of its human capital.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.